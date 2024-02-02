Best Rimowa luggage alternatives in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rimowa

Rimowa is one of the most popular luggage brands of 2024. But unfortunately, the brand's sleek aluminum design and lifetime guarantee come with a luxury price tag that is out of many people's budgets. If you're coveting the cool metallic design of Rimowa, but aren't ready to shell out $1,400 or more for luxury luggage, consider these top-rated alternatives.

Like Rimowa, most of these luggage pieces are made of aluminum or hybrid materials. Why invest in aluminum luggage? In addition to the sleek and luxurious look of metal, aluminum is less likely to crack compared with polycarbonate luggage.

Keep reading to explore the top Rimowa luggage alternatives.

Best Rimowa alternatives in 2024



If Rimowa's not quite within your luggage budget, or you're just interested in a slightly different style, consider these customer-loved luggage options.

Keep reading to learn more about the top five Rimowa alternative picks according to our CBS Essentials luggage experts. Plus find out how they stack up against the classic Rimowa aluminum luggage.

Best aluminum Rimowa alternative: Away Aluminum collection

Away

Away luggage offers sleek, functional suitcases at a reasonable price point. Jet setters will appreciate the easy-to-set TSA-approved lock and smooth-rolling spinner wheels.

Away's upgraded aluminum edition offers a more wallet-friendly alternative to Rimowa, but with the same features as the durable polycarbonate bags that put the Away brand on the map. Away also offers a warranty that covers damage to the shell, wheels, handles, zippers and other functional elements of the suitcases. This provides added peace of mind when splurging on pricier suitcases.

The aluminum version of Away luggage comes in four sizes: two carry-ons and two check-in. It's available in three metal tones: silver, onyx black and rose gold. The smaller carry-on weighs 10.1 pounds, the medium-sized one weighs 10.6 pounds, the medium check-in is 13.3 pounds and the larger version is16 pounds. Prices start at $625.

Pros: Away's 360-degree spinner wheels make these bags easy to roll through the airport. The suitcases feature a dual-lock for added security. The carry-on fits in most airlines' overhead bins.

Cons: Color options are somewhat limited. Aluminum construction is more expensive than other options at Away.

Best hybrid Rimowa alternative: Monos Hybrid collection

Monos

Monos is a CBS Essentials reader-favorite luggage brand, and its Hybrid collection makes a great alternative to Rimowa luggage. The Monos Hybrid combines the convenience of polycarbonate with the look of aluminum, resulting in a lightweight yet resilient piece of luggage.

Like the traditional polycarbonate collection, the hybrid comes in two carry-on and two checked bags options, in addition to a large trunk. There are three colors to choose from: obsidian, champagne and silver. The pieces are made with a hard polycarbonate shell with a metallic finish, a zipperless aluminum frame and an anodized aluminum corner guard. Pricing starts at $325.

Pros: Monos offers a 100-day trial period and a limited lifetime warranty. The aluminum corner guards offer added durability in case the luggage is dropped.

Cons: You won't get the full Rimowa-eque experience, as the shell itself is not aluminum (though the luggage does feature an aluminum frame).

Best polycarbonate Rimowa alternative: Samsonite Silhouette 17

Samsonite

The scratch-resistant polycarbonate Samsonite Silhouette offers an aluminum-like look, with grooving similar to ultra-luxe Rimowa luggage. The roomy, expandable interior offers lots of organizational features, including adjustable straps and clips to hold garments in place, plus removable packing cubes that double as a compression panel and laundry bag. The spinner has custom-engineered wheels and a height-adjustable handle system.

"I love this suitcase!" a Samsonite reviewer says. "It is now my default suitcase for my longer trips. It's very roomy. I also love that it has a waterproof pocket and optional lock."

Pros: The suitcase earned a 4.7-star rating from reviewers. It offers a sleek metallic appearance. The checked bag is spacious and includes several internal compartments for organized packing.

Cons: There are limited color options. It's more expensive than several other Samsonite luggage options.

Best budget Rimowa alternative: Calpak Ambeur luggage



Calpak

The Calpak Ambeur collection is quite affordable compared to Rimowa, but still offers a sleek, high-end look. The collection is made with polycarbonate and ABS materials rather than aluminum, yet the silver colorway still offers a similar look to Rimowa's classic aluminum luggage.

The collection is available in mini carry-ons, standard carry-ons, checked bags and more. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360-degree spinner wheels, an extending handle and a TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the silver colorway. Prices start at $165 for the mini carry-on. You can save 30% when you buy a three-piece set.

Pros: The suitcases are made with durable materials, including a hard polycarbonate shell.

Cons: The luggage pieces are not aluminum.

Best scratch-resistant Rimowa alternative: Level8 Gibraltar aluminum carry-on

Level8

Crafted out of aerospace-grade aluminum magnesium alloy, the Gibraltar aluminum carry-on, available in silver and gray, weighs 10 pounds and fits neatly in the overhead bin of an airplane or the trunk of a car. Keyless and zipper-less, the sleek suitcase boasts TSA-approved locks, 360-degree durable spinner wheels and comes with a four-piece organizer bag set.

"The suitcase feels and looks high quality. It is heavier than your typical suitcase at 10 pounds, but on par with other metal suitcases," says one verified buyer. "I love the storage dividers, interior fabric, rubber gasket and pull-out handle."

Pros: Made with scratch-resistant material and reinforced with meta corner protectors for long-lasting durability. Includes removable dividers for flexible packing. Comes with a lifetime warranty. It's relatively inexpensive for aluminum luggage.

Cons: Fewer sizing options are available than its competitors.

Compare these to the original: Rimowa Classic aluminum luggage



Rimowa

Rimowa pioneered the aluminum luggage trend, introducing them to the market in the 1930s. The high-end, celeb-favorite Rimowa Classic Cabin S suitcase features TSA-approved locks, a height-adjustable flex divider and a telescopic handle. And like all of Rimowa's designs, it has grooves inspired by the first all-metal airplane.

Aside from its quality materials and construction, one of the greatest benefits of buying a piece of Rimowa luggage is peace of mind. The brand includes a lifetime guarantee on all new suitcases, covering all functional aspects (but excluding wear and tear). Rimowa offers in-store repairs and even in-hotel repairs at participating international locations.

Pros: Its aluminum construction protects your belongings much better than soft-sided or polycarbonate luggage. This suitcase comes with a lifetime warranty.

Cons: Rimowa suitcases are much more expensive than the average travel suitcase.

Rimowa suitcases come in a lot of shapes and sizes, materials and colors. Size and color combinations vary per collection, but most come in a few cabin (carry-on) and checked luggage options. There is also a trunk, an extra large piece of luggage designed for trips two weeks or more. Some of our favorite aluminum pieces from the brand include:



