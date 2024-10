SpaceX takes step toward developing reusable rockets after successful launch and recovery SpaceX launched its most powerful rocket ever built and then flew its first stage booster back to the launch pad where giant metal arms called "chopsticks" grabbed it, just seven minutes after lifting off in Boca Chica, Texas. The uncrewed test flight is a new milestone in SpaceX's vision of developing a fully reusable rocket to return astronauts to the moon and beyond.