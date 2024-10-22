Watch CBS News

"FBI True" takes viewers inside deadly 2014 Oregon standoff

The latest episode of "FBI True" on Paramount Plus delves into a tense standoff between FBI agents and a cattle rancher supported by heavily armed anti-government militias. The series offers an inside look at some of the FBI's most dangerous cases.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.