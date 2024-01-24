CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rimowa introduced the first polycarbonate suitcase to the market in 2000. Ever since, hard-sided plastic suitcases -- like these top picks -- have grown in popularity with travelers. Many of the best luggage pieces of 2024 are polycarbonate suitcases.

Polycarbonate luggage is highly durable, making them an ideal choice for most. Polycarbonate holds its shape during travel, providing stronger protection than softside luggage. And while aluminum luggage makes a great option for luxury travelers, polycarbonate luggage is much more affordable.

Read on for our top polycarbonate luggage picks in 2024, plus more info on what makes polycarbonate luggage different from the other luggage options available.

The best polycarbonate luggage in 2024



We've found the best polycarbonate luggage options for all of your 2024 travels from top brands like Rimowa, Away, Monos and more. All these picks are reviewer-loved, with four-star ratings or higher.

Best luxury polycarbonate luggage: Rimowa Essential

The first polycarbonate to hit the market, the Rimowa Essential remains one of the most luxurious polycarbonate luggage pieces you can buy. Available in different sizes and a bunch of glossy and matte color options, the sleek suitcase comes equipped with a TSA-approved lock, a telescopic handle and a smooth, multiwheel system.

Prices start at $850 for the Cabin S size, up to $1,450 for the Trunk Plus.

Why we like the Rimowa Essential:

It's more lightweight than Rimowa's aluminum and hybrid luggage options.

It's available in a wider range of colors than many of the company's aluminum pieces.

Rimowa Essential luggage has an excellent interior organization system.

Looking for something even lighter and lower in price? Check out the lightest Rimowa polycarbonate suitcase, the Essential Lite, weighing 4.6 pounds. Its price starts at $720 at Rimowa.

Best polycarbonate checked bag: Royce & Rocket The Castle

Anyone who struggles to stay organized while living out of a suitcase will appreciate the clever built-in shelving of this checked luggage piece from Royce & Rocket. Neatly stack clothing on the two shelves that emerge when the suitcase opens. There's a hidden zipper pocket for stashing jewelry and other valuables.

It's available in burgundy, silver and black exterior colors with the option of a pink or tobacco interior.

Why we like the Royce & Rocket The Castle checked luggage:

The included compression system and castle shelves help you fit everything your family needs and stay organized throughout your trip.

It includes a mesh zip and lots of internal pockets for easy organization.

It features a TSA-approved lock

Best budget polycarbonate luggage: Samsonite Omni

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

The Omni comes in two checked-bag sizes: a 24-inch suitcase and a larger, 28-inch version (which may fall into the oversized luggage category). Prices vary based on size and color.

Why we like the Samsonite Omni:

This is one of the best-selling and well-reviewed suitcases on Amazon, where it's rated 4.5 stars.

It's a premium-looking luggage option available for a reasonable price point.

Comes in a wide range of color options to fit your tastes.

Best polycarbonate luggage with a built-in charger: Away luggage

Away Travel's spinner wheel bags have amassed a fast following. Their durable, locking polycarbonate bags are stylish and a staff favorite.

"I got the Away The Medium suitcase as a gift this Christmas and it's completely changed the way I travel," says CBS Essentials Managing Editor Fox Van Allen. "It's filled with so many pockets that make organization a breeze -- I can find everything in it so quickly. I especially like how easy it is to roll through the airport, even when it's packed full of heavy things."

If you don't like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.

Why we love Away luggage:

The compression panel helps you get more clothes into this suitcase when packing.



Away luggage comes with a lifetime warranty.

Personalization options are available (at an extra charge).

Best staff-tested polycarbonate luggage: Monos luggage

Available in a bunch of designer colors, Monos' polycarbonate luggage features an effortless telescopic handle, lots of pockets and compartments with zippers and an easy-to-use lock. You can read our full review of the Monos carry-on for more details.

Choose from six carry-on options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids) and two check-in sizes.

Why we Monos luggage:

Monos carry-ons and checked bags offer smooth, seamless maneuverability according to our testing.

Monos offers a 100-day trial period and a limited lifetime warranty.



Monos luggage comes in a variety of stylish colors.

Best sustainable polycarbonate luggage: Paravel Aviator

Looking for a sustainable polycarbonate suitcase? The Paravel Aviator is made of all recycled materials, from its interior lining to its aluminum handle to its vegan leather accents. Geared with frictionless, carbon steel-bearing wheels, the Aviator offers 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle, which makes walking (or running) through the airport a breeze.

Paravel offers three sizes: Two carry-on options and a larger check-in.

Why we like the Paravel Aviator:

The luggage is carbon neutral and made with recycled materials.



Reviewers state that it is easy to maneuver.



It features a scuff-hiding textured finish.



Best customizable polycarbonate luggage: Roam luggage

Design your own polycarbonate suitcase with Roam. The company allows you to customize the color of just about every aspect of your suitcase, from the front and back panels down to the trim. Some of the bags are expandable, giving you extra room to bring home souvenirs.

Not feeling creative? You can also choose from pre-designed bags in appealing colorways. You'll get great luggage either way.

Why we like Roam luggage:

You can heavily customize the suitcase and choose your favorite colors.



Roam suitcases come with a lifetime warranty.



Roam luggage comes with a 100-day trial period and a lifetime guarantee.

Best colorful polycarbonate luggage: Calpak Hue



Available in carry-on and checked sizes, the Calpak Hue collection features a durable polycarbonate exterior, smooth spinner wheels and TSA-approved locks. The Hue collection comes in classic colors as well as more vibrant options.

Why we like Calpak Hue luggage:

The collection includes a wide range of styles and color options.



Calpak Hue suitcases feature a zippered interior divider with multiple pockets for easy organization.



It comes with a two-year warranty.

Why choose polycarbonate luggage?

Compared with leather and textiles, polycarbonate, a form of plastic, has major advantages. Polycarbonate luggage offers ample impact resistance, durability, scratch resistance and water resistance. Plus, it's lightweight. This makes poly a top option for both checked luggage and carry-on. Polycarbonite luggage travels well on roadtrips, too -- the suitcases are easy to get out of a car trunk.

Aluminum luggage offers benefits similar to polycarbonite. But polycarbonite has the advantage of being less expensive than aluminum.

Keep in mind that not all hard-sided, plastic luggage is polycarbonate. ABS, a blend of three plastics, looks strikingly similar to poly, but doesn't cost so much. The biggest con? The less expensive alternative doesn't fare as well in terms of durability.