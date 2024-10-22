TreeHouse frozen waffle recall expanded to include pancakes due to possible listeria
A recall of more than 600 varieties of frozen waffles sold by major retailers including Walmart and Target has been expanded to include pancakes and Belgian waffles, manufacturer TreeHouse Foods said on Tuesday.
More than 200 frozen waffle varieties sold at top U.S. grocers as well as more than 30 pancake products have been added to the list of items being pulled off shelves, the statement said. The newly recalled items range from Giant Eagle blueberry pancakes to Trader Joe's pumpkin waffles (See list below.)
TreeHouse said the recall was widened to include all products made at one facility and that are still within their shelf-life because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria infections can cause cause fever, muscle aches and fatigue and may in some cases lead to stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.
Symptoms can occur quickly or up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food. The infections are especially dangerous for older people, those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant.
Retailers that sold the recalled items include:
- Albertson's
- Aldi
- Dollar General
- Foodhold
- HEB
- Kroger
- Publix
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
TreeHouse says there aren't any confirmed reports of illnesses linked to the recalled items. It's urging consumers to check their freezers for any of the products listed above and to throw out or return any recalled items to where they bought the product for a credit.
Consumers with questions can call TreeHouse at 1-800-596-2903, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (CST).
The newly recalled TreeHouse Foods U.S. products are below. To see earlier recalled items, click here.
