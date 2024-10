Teen in custody after 5 members of same family killed in Washington state Police in Washington state say a 15-year-old suspect is in custody for the death of five members of the same family. Several neighbors called 911 early Monday, reporting gunfire coming from a home where a family of seven lived. When deputies arrived, they found five people dead. A sixth victim, an 11-year-old girl, was injured. Police arrested the teen, who also lived at the home.