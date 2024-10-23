19 suspected members of powerful Sinaloa cartel killed in shootout with troops in Mexico

Mexican troops shot dead 19 suspected members of the Sinaloa cartel after they came under attack in the northwestern state, the ministry of defense said Tuesday.

Military personnel were attacked on Monday by more than 30 people near the state capital Culiacan, and the ensuing firefight left 19 cartel members dead, the ministry said in a statement.

Sinaloa has seen a surge in violence since the July arrest of the cartel's co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada in the United States.

Zambada's arrest triggered a war between his relatives and the sons of drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who co-founded the cartel.

The ministry of defense said the cartel members killed on Monday were presumed to be linked to Zambada's faction.

National Guard troops patrol a street after bullets hit the El Debate newspaper building received a gang fight in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on October 18, 2024. IVAN MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Zambada, 76, was arrested on July 25 in the southern United States, where he landed with Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of "El Chapo's" sons, who led a faction of the cartel known as the "Chapitos." The veteran drug trafficker has accused Lopez of kidnapping him and handing him over to US law enforcement.

According to an indictment released by the U.S. Justice Department last year, the "Chapitos" and their cartel associates used corkscrews, electrocution and hot chiles to torture their rivals while some of their victims were "fed dead or alive to tigers." El Chapo's sons were among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged in a massive fentanyl-trafficking investigation announced in April 2023.

El Chapo is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in Colorado after being convicted in 2019 on charges including drug trafficking, money laundering and weapons-related offenses.