If your plans for the spring and summer include traveling, it might be time to upgrade your luggage. If you can afford it, we think you should consider buying Rimowa.

Rimowa luggage isn't cheap, but the brand does make beautiful and durable luggage. Consider upgrading your 2024 travels by splurging on one of their luxury suitcases -- like one of these top picks. It's an investment in your future travels backed by a lifetime warranty.

But choosing the right Rimowa luggage can be tricky. The brand has spawned several popular luggage collections and options, and deciding which one to purchase can be a bit overwhelming. To help, the CBS Essentials luggage experts have broken down the best options for different uses, budgets and design preferences. Here's what you need to know about Rimowa and its most popular lines of polycarbonate and aluminum luggage.

The best Rimowa luggage in 2024

We rounded up the top Rimowa aluminum, polycarbonate and hybrid suitcases of 2024, some of which we included in our best luggage of 2024 roundup.

The luggage that put Rimowa on the map: Rimowa Original

The Rimowa Original is one of the most iconic suitcases of all time. Engineered in Germany out of top-of-the-line aluminum, the grooved suitcase is equipped with everything you need for travel.

Features include TSA-approved locks, a flex divider for organized packing, a telescopic handle and a smooth, multi-wheel system. While the surprisingly lightweight suitcase (the smallest carry-on weighs 9.3 pounds) might be a splurge, consider it an investment in a long-term travel buddy.

Available in three carry-on sizes, two check-ins and a large trunk version in titanium, silver and black.

Why we like the Rimowa Original:

Its aluminum construction protects your belongings much better than soft-sided or polycarbonate luggage.



Its sleek metallic material gives these luggage pieces a trendy, high-end look.



Available in four colors.

The most premium Rimowa luggage: Rimowa Classic

The Rimowa classic looks very similar to the Original but with a few tweaks. The primary difference is that the handles are wrapped in premium leather. Other features, including the TSA-approved locks and spinner wheels, skew a little more retro.

The Rimowa Classic comes in silver and black and in three carry-on sizes, two check-ins and a trunk size as well.

Why we like the Rimowa Classic:

It features a flex divider to keep items separated and organized during travel.

The Rimowa Classic's high-end multi-wheel system offers easy maneuverability.

It features a premium leather handle with an ergonomic grip and easy handle height adjustment.

The best hybrid partial-aluminum Rimowa luggage: Rimowa Hybrid

Engineered of both aluminum-magnesium alloy and lightweight polycarbonate, this cleverly crafted suitcase offers the trademark grooved aluminum look, minus a pound and a few hundred dollars.

The smallest Rimowa Hybrid carry-on weighs 8.2 pounds and comes in a few color options (matte blue, matte black and a glossy white) and two carry-on and check-in sizes.

Why we like the Rimowa Hybrid:

It's a great compromise between RImowa's luxurious aluminum luggage options and the brand's more lightweight polycarbonate luggage.

The Hybrid line is more affordable than Rimowa's fully aluminum luggage.

Rimowa Hybrid luggage features telescopic handles and TSA-approved locks

The best polycarbonate Rimowa luggage: Rimowa Essential

The first polycarbonate suitcase to hit the market in 2000, the Rimowa Essential remains one of the brand's best-selling collections.

Available in a bunch of glossy and matte color options in a carry-on, check-in and trunk version, the sleek suitcase comes equipped with a TSA-approved lock, telescopic handle and smooth and multi-wheel system. It weighs just 7.1 pounds.

Why we like the Rimowa Essential:

It's more lightweight than Rimowa's aluminum and hybrid luggage options.

It's available in a wider range of colors than many of the aluminum pieces.

Rimowa Essential luggage has an excellent interior organization system.

The most affordable Rimowa luggage: Rimowa Essential Lite

If the Rimowa Essential isn't light enough, consider getting the lightest Rimowa suitcase, the Essential Lite. It weighs 30% less and costs a few hundred dollars less as well.

It comes in glossy black or green and in three carry-on and one checked size. The smallest weighs just 4.6 pounds.

Why we like the Rimowa Essential Lite:

It's the most lightweight, full-size luggage option from Rimowa.

Rimowa Essential Lite luggage features a specially engineered T-bar handle with three-stage adjustment for maximum comfort and maneuverability.

It has a mesh interior divider and a zippered pocket for storage.

The most versatile Rimowa carry-on: Rimowa Essential Sleeve

The Essential Sleeve is a carry-on collection designed for the tech-savvy traveler. Think of the smallest option, the Compact, as a wheeled briefcase that transforms into an overnight bag, perfect for daily commuters and short trips.

Stash your computer and electronics in the external and interior laptop compartments. Remove the interior accordion to transform the briefcase into a carry-on for personal items and clothing. Larger sizes offer more interior space and are equipped with laptop compartments, making them a better option for traveling for more than a night or two.

Why we like the Rimowa Essential Sleeve:

It's an ideal option for those who tend to go on shorter trips.

These suitcases will protect your laptop during travel.

The suitcases feature compression straps, a removable accordion organizer and a convenient front pocket.

What's special about Rimowa luggage?



Rimowa pioneered the aluminum luggage trend, introducing them to the market in the 1930s. The company unveiled the very first polycarbonate suitcase in 2000, eventually adding a hybrid of the two materials to its collection. All of Rimowa's designs feature its trademark grooves, inspired by the first all-metal airplane.

Aside from its quality materials and construction, one of the greatest benefits of buying a piece of Rimowa luggage is peace of mind. The brand recently added a lifetime guarantee on all new suitcases, covering all functional aspects (but excluding wear and tear). Rimowa also offers in-store repairs and even in-hotel repairs at participating international locations.

Rimowa suitcases come in a lot of shapes and sizes, materials and colors. Size and color combinations vary per collection, but most come in a few cabin (carry-on) and checked luggage options. There is also a trunk, an extra large piece of luggage designed for trips lasting two weeks or more.

Why is Rimowa luggage expensive?



Why do Rimowa suitcases cost so much more than the competition? Engineered in Germany and primarily manufactured in a factory outside of Toronto, the brand prides itself on using only the finest materials.

Rimowa recently opened up their Toronto, Canada factory, giving CBS Essentials an inside look into how each piece of their luxury luggage collection is assembled. Each piece takes over two hours to make from start to finish. While most of the components are machine-made, the bags require human hands to carefully assemble them. After assembly, each Rimowa individually tests every piece of luggage to ensure quality control.

For aluminum suitcases, Rimowa uses a high-grade aluminum-magnesium alloy metal. This material is so durable that pieces of Rimowa luggage have survived everything from plane crashes to tornados with barely a dent.

Rimowa polycarbonate luggage, meanwhile, uses the highest grade, high-grade pure poly. If you bend a piece of Rimowa polycarbonate, it immediately bounces back and holds its form without cracking or denting.

Rimowa's bags also come equipped with finely tuned components, including patented multi-wheel spinners, which make rolling through the airport or cobblestone streets a breeze. Handles are engineered to work in unison with the wheels.

Returns are accepted within 30 days of receiving the merchandise for full reimbursement or exchange, provided the returned item is complete, unused and undamaged (except where indicated for certain special promotions).

What are the best Rimowa alternatives?

Rimowa is one of the most expensive luggage brands, with prices that will bust many people's budgets. The good news is that there are plenty of Rimowa alternatives available from other brands with a similar look and construction -- and a much lower price point. Check out our past coverage of the best Rimowa alternatives to see if a look-alike is right for you.