White blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches stump experts and worry resident beachcombers

Toronto — Beaches across Canada's far northeast Newfoundland and Labrador province have increasingly been littered with mysterious white blobs. Their appearance has so far befuddled scientists, and led Canadian officials in the region to launch an investigation.

Beachgoers first noticed the unusual blobs on the shores of Newfoundland and Labrador in September. People quickly started sharing photos of the gelatinous clumps on a Facebook group with more than 40,000 members that is dedicated to exploring the region's coastal areas.

"Anyone know what these blobs are. They are like touton dough and all over the beach," wrote Philip Grace on the Beachcombers Facebook group, comparing the finds to a regional dish. "These were in sizes ranging from dinner plate size right down to a toonie [Canadian 2-dollar coin]."

Some people speculated online that the mystery blobs could be the result of ships dumping substances into the ocean. Others suggested they could be whale sperm, whale vomit or even ambergris, a byproduct of sperm whales that's valued for its use in perfumes and other products.

Mysterious white blobs have been reported on Canada's Newfoundland beaches. Environment and Climate Change Canada

But the experts weren't to be dragged into the speculation.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, the government agency responsible for investigating the mystery, simply referred to the blobs as "a mystery substance" when asked by CBS News on Tuesday.

Newfoundland resident David McGrath told The Guardian newspaper that he'd seen hundreds of the items scattered across his local beaches.

"They looked just like a pancake before you flip it over, when it has those dimpled little bubbles. I poked a couple with a stick and they were spongy and firm inside," he told the newspaper. "I've lived here for 67 years, and I've never seen anything like this. Never."

A closeup of the mysterious white blobs that have been washing up on Canadian beaches. Environment and Climate Change Canada

"They sent the Coast Guard over and I asked them how bad it was. They told me they had 28 miles of coastline littered with this stuff and had no idea what it was," McGrath said. "Is it toxic? It is safe for people to touch?"

Samantha Bayard, a spokesperson for Environment and Climate Change Canada, told CBS News the agency was first informed about the "mystery substance" on beaches on Sept. 7. Environmental emergency officers visited sites at least three times to assess the situation and collect samples.

"To date, ECCC has conducted several aerial, underwater and manual surveys of the beaches and shorelines in the area to determine the extent of the substance, what it is and its potential source," she said. "At this time, neither the substance nor its source has been identified."

Bayard said a preliminary laboratory analysis by the agency suggested the material "could be plant-based," but stressed that additional analysis was required "before a final determination can be made on the substance and its potential impacts."

Stan Tobin, a local environmentalist, told CBS News' partner network BBC News that he'd found "hundreds and hundreds of blobs — big blobs, little blobs."

"Somebody or somebodies know where this came from and how it got there, and knows damn well it's not supposed to be here," Tobin told the BBC.

Bayard said the ECCC was committed to addressing pollution incidents and environmental threats with urgency.

"If enforcement officers find evidence of a possible violation of federal environmental legislation, they will take appropriate action in accordance with the applicable Compliance and Enforcement Policy," she told CBS News.