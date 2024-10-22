Chipotle turns to AI hiring platform to screen job applicants

AI job interviews are becoming more common. Here's how to ace them.

Chipotle Mexican Grill job applicants better get used to conversing with AI — their first interview could be with an artificial intellgence-powered system named "Ava Cado" rather than a human hiring manager.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain said Tuesday that it is partnering with Paradox, a maker of what the technology company calls "conversational" AI, to launch the new hiring platform.

By collecting basic information about candidates, Ava will free up restaurant managers to focus on other tasks, according to the company. The AI can also schedule interviews and even make job offers in real time, the company said. Ava is also a polyglot and able to conduct interviews in English, Spanish, French and German.

The new technology is expected to reduce the amount of time it takes Chipotle to hire an employee for an in-restaurant position by as much 75%, Chipotle said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

Chipotle plans to deploy the system across more than 3,500 restaurant locations in North America and Europe. The technology is currently being introduced at restaurants in a phased approach that's expected to be complete by the end of October.

In addition to collecting biographical information, Ava can engage with job applicants and answer their questions about the company, according to Chipotle.

"Paradox operates as if we've hired additional administrative support for all our restaurants, freeing up more time for managers to support team members and provide an exceptional guest experience. We're excited about the early improvements we're seeing," Chipotle chief human resources officer Ilene Eskenazi said in a statement.

A number of other major restaurant chains, retailers and other companies have turned to Paradox's AI hiring tech, including Applebee's, McDonald's, Panera Bread, Taco Bell and Wendy's.

Although AI can expedite the hiring process, it can also be controversial as a recruiting tool. Some studies have found that it can lead to biased assessment of candidates and unintentionally discriminate against people based on their race or gender.

To guard against the misuse of AI in hiring, New York City in 2021 passed a law that requires companies that use the technology to disclose its use to job candidates. Employers are also required to conduct annual third-party "bias audits" of their automated hiring systems to ensure the technology isn't discriminating against certain types of candidates.