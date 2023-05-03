Away just launched two neon color options that are perfect for summer
Away just launched a neon collection that's sure to make a splash during your summer travel. If you're looking for a stylish piece of luggage for upcoming summer vacations, it's hard to go wrong with Away. The popular luggage brand offers sturdy polycarbonate and aluminum luggage that comes loaded with convenient features, all at a reasonable price.
The new neon collection includes two colorways: Paradise Pink (a vibrant neon pink) and Kiwi (a bold neon green). These bright new colors are the perfect accessory for tropical getaways and summer family road trips.
Many of Away's most popular luggage options and accessories are available now in these two fun colors for summer.
More Away luggage to shop for summer
The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best Away luggage for summer 2023. Away luggage is incredibly durable and well made. It comes in multiple sizes, color offerings and has cool features such as a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging. If you're traveling soon and want to upgrade your luggage, check out our favorite pieces from Away.
Away carry-on luggage
Away carry-on bags offer great features for a great value. The more compact of the two, the 22-inch version, holds three-to-five days worth of clothes while the 23-inch "Bigger" model boasts four-to-seven days worth of space. Need more room? Check out the "Flex" styles, offering a zipper flex feature that makes an additional 2.25 inches of space. Those who like to stash travel documents and gadgets might prefer the pocketed version, equipped with a water-resistant nylon front pocket.
Exterior features on Away luggage include 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock and telescopic handle. Inside the suitcase you will find a removable liner (which comes in handy in case of spills, said one CBS Essentials staff member), an interior compression system, a removable laundry bag and a few zipper compartments.
Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295
Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex, $345
Away The Carry-On with Pocket, $325
Away checked bags
Away offers a few checked bag options. The Medium, a 26-inch version that holds one-to-two weeks worth of gear, and "The Large," a 29-inch vessel sized for longer trips.
Both are available in "Flex" versions, expanding for an additional 1.75 inches worth of space.
Away The Aluminum Edition
Away's upgraded Aluminum Edition might be a splurge compared to the polycarbonate suitcase, but it serves as a more wallet-friendly alternative to Rimowa.
The aluminum version comes in four sizes: two carry-ons and two check-in. It's available in three metal tones: silver, onyx black and rose gold. The smaller carry-on weighs 10.1 pounds and the medium-sized 10.6, while the smaller check-in weighs in at 13.3 pounds and larger version, 16.
Away Aluminum Edition The Carry-On, $625
Away Aluminum Edition The Bigger Carry-On, $645
Away Aluminum Edition The Medium, $725
Away Aluminum Edition The Large, $745
Other Away bags
Looking for more than luggage? Away makes customer-loved backpacks, bags, pet carriers and duffles.
Away The Everywhere Zip Backpack
Looking for a backpack to coordinate with your Away luggage?
The Everywhere Zip offers a minimalist look constructed out of water-resistant nylon material with leather trim. The backpack zips open like a clamshell, offering easy access to all your items. As for functionality, an interior padded laptop pocket holds a 15-inch computer secured by a magnetic locking zipper. Other pockets hold water bottles, travel documents and essentials.
Choose from three colors.
Away The Everywhere Zip Backpack, $195
Away The Everywhere Bag
The line between a carry-on bag and personal item often feels blurred. However, this multi-use bag was designed specifically to fall into the latter category.
With a padded laptop pocket, detachable key clip, pockets sized for water bottles, other gadgets and accessories and a detachable padded strap, it makes the perfect travel companion. Slip it onto the handle of your Away suitcase while wheeling it around the airport.
Choose from two carry-on sizes.
Away The Medium Everywhere Bag, $225
Away The Large Everywhere Bag, $245
Away The Pet Carrier
Away's Pet Carrier offers the same sleek look as the brand's luggage, a super cozy interior for your pet to travel in, safety features for their security and interior and exterior pockets for organization.
This pet carrier is lined in a water-resistant material with removable plush, sherpa bedding. Strap the carrier into a car seat belt via latches or attach it to the top of your Away luggage via a trolley sleeve.
Available in three colors. Fits pets up to 18 pounds.
Away For All Routes (F.A.R)
Away recently segued from travel to adventure with their outdoor collection, For All Routes, or F.A.R.
The outdoor travel essentials, which include duffles, backpacks, convertibles and more, seamlessly balance technical performance with modern design and function. Each piece is durable, lightweight, easy to pack and store, and made from recycled components.
For example, the convertible backpack weighs just over three pounds and doubles as a carry-on with space for three-to-five days worth of gear. Wear as a backpack, carry as a duffle or even across your chest with included straps. Interior compression straps help you pack the maximum amount of gear, while interior and exterior pockets, including a compartment for a 15-inch laptop, help you stay organized.
The Duffle, available in three sizes, makes a great throw-it-all-in bag for camping or road trips, with features including interior compression straps and detachable padded straps, transforming the bag into a backpack.
Shop the Away F.A.R collection
Away F.A.R Convertible Backpack, $220
Away accessories
Great travel accessories simplify packing and unpacking. Away offers an extensive collection of gear, from laptop sleeves to packing cubes.
Away Hanging Toiletry Bag
Made out of water-resistant nylon with a spill-proof interior, this hanging toiletry bag offers three mesh pouches and a clear, removable pouch for liquids.
Away Hanging Toiletry Bag, $75
Away Insider packing cubes
Packing cubes help keep clothes organized and compressed in your suitcase to maximize space. This set of six is made out of water-resistant nylon and are sized to fit within Away suitcases.
Away Insider packing cubes, $65
Away The Jewelry Box
Keep your jewelry from getting tangled while you travel with this adorable jewelry box from Away. The box has multiple organizational compartments including a flat panel for earrings, a padded cord for small rings and clasps and slip pockets for necklaces.
