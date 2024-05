How a group of veterans helped a U.S. service member's mother get out of war-torn Gaza Zahra Skaik, a 44-year-old Palestinian woman living in Gaza City, escaped the war thanks to her sons – one of whom is an infantryman in the U.S. army. Margaret Brennan sat down with Skaik recently as she described how she left Gaza with nothing but a small backpack and the same clothes she had been wearing since the war began.