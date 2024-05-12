Sen. Chris Van Hollen says White House has a "very low bar for what's acceptable" from Israel Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland tells "Face the Nation" that the Biden administration has set a "very low bar for what's acceptable" from Israel in a report on that country's use of U.S. weapons in the war against Hamas. "With respect to the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and the total restriction of delivery of humanitarian assistance since the beginning of the war - by not calling that out flatly and saying that there have been arbitrary restrictions put on it, I fear that we have set a very, very low bar," he said.