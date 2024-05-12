Ohio police officer shot and killed after being "ambushed" by gunman, authorities say

Authorities in Ohio are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a police officer Saturday night near Cleveland. The officer was shot and killed after being "ambushed" while responding to a disturbance call in the city of Euclid, they said.

The Euclid Police Department said officers were dispatched to a home just before 10 p.m. due to a reported disturbance.

"While police were investigating, a gunman ambushed an officer, striking him with gunfire," police said.

The officer, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said. He was 23 years old and had been with the police department for less than a year, CBS affiliate WOIO reported. Fox affiliate WJW reported that the officer was a military veteran.

"The Euclid Police Department asks that you keep the fallen Officer, his family, loved ones, and our agency in your thoughts and prayers. Further details will be released in an appropriate manner," said Capt. Mitch Houser of the Euclid Police Department in a news release.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies" were involved in a search for the person responsible, Houser said.

The Ohio attorney general's office posted photos online of the suspect and the vehicle being sought. WOIO reported that the suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, citing Houser's confirmation. Authorities say Vaughn is armed and extremely dangerous, according to the station.

Residents who live on the street where the incident happened said they recalled hearing about a dozen gunshots, NBC affiliate WKYC reported.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer described the slain officer as "an amazing human being" with "a great heart" and "an incredible smile."

"The world's a better place with him in it," Meyer said.

Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail said in a statement Sunday that "we find ourselves grappling with a profound sense of sorrow and disbelief." The mayor called on the community "to come together in solidarity and support, not only to honor a hero who selflessly served and protected us but also to offer strength to one another in this time of grief."

Authorities have asked anyone with information related to the shooting, and the suspect, to contact the Euclid Police Department or the U.S. Marshals Service.