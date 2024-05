Sen. Tom Cotton says Israel is "fighting a war for survival against a terrorist group" Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who has been fiercely critical of the Biden administration's decision to pause a weapons shipment to Israel, tells "Face the Nation" that it is different from actions taken by President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s." "Israel is fighting a war of survival against a terrorist group that committed the worst atrocity against Jews since World War II," he added.