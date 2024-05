Blinken says U.S. won't back Rafah incursion without "credible plan" to protect civilians Following President Biden's confirmation that the U.S. will not send weapons to Israel if there is an invasion of Rafah, Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on "Face the Nation" that the U.S. "will not support" Israel if there is a "major military operation" in Rafah in the "absence of a credible plan to protect civilians."