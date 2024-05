"Back to Black": The life of Amy Winehouse A new movie dramatizes the life and music of British singer Amy Winehouse, the charismatic, multiple-Grammy-winner whose struggles with drugs and alcohol led to her death at the age of 27. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with director Sam Taylor-Johnson about capturing a complex life on film; and with actress Marisa Abela, who describes how she inhabited the role of Winehouse from the inside out.