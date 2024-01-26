This water flosser is more life changing than you think. And it's 40% off at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In the past, I wasn't flossing my teeth every day like I'm supposed to. I was simply too tired at night and too busy in the morning. (Excuses, I know.) Plus, the whole flossing process seemed more gross than satisfying to me.

Water flossers have been recommended to me by dentists for years, but I didn't really understand what they do. I mistakenly thought they were just necessary for those with braces. Now that I finally own one, I can say I was wrong. Water flossers are truly life-changing -- and just about everyone can benefit from one.

Water flossers squirt water between your teeth at high speed to clear away any plaque. Once you've cleaned a row of teeth, you simply spit out the water and move on to the next. I cannot emphasize enough how much faster, easier and less gross this is than dental flossing. Most importantly, it's something I can stick to every day because it takes almost no mental effort for me.

The first time I water-flossed my teeth my gums bled -- they will do this if you don't floss often enough. But since then they've never bled again. I take that as evidence that water flossing has improved the health of my gums.

If you want to give a water flosser a try, we found a 40% off deal on a reviewer-loved Waterpik water flosser at Amazon. This purchase may well save you money at the dentist in the long run.

Waterpik Aquarius water flosser: $60 (40% off)

The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is attached to a water reservoir with a cable. It features 10 settings, a massage mode for gum stimulation and a built-in timer that pauses at 30 seconds and 1 minute in case you want to track your flossing time. The reservoir holds enough water for 90 seconds of use total. (Don't worry, that's a long time to be flossing.)

This water flosser comes with seven tips so multiple family members can use it. Waterpik claims this flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque and is up to 50% more effective than dental floss.

Score this bestselling water flosser for 40% off right now at Amazon, where it's on sale for $60 (reduced from $100). Rated 4.6 stars.