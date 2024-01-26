This water flosser is more life changing than you think. And it's 40% off at Amazon
In the past, I wasn't flossing my teeth every day like I'm supposed to. I was simply too tired at night and too busy in the morning. (Excuses, I know.) Plus, the whole flossing process seemed more gross than satisfying to me.
Water flossers have been recommended to me by dentists for years, but I didn't really understand what they do. I mistakenly thought they were just necessary for those with braces. Now that I finally own one, I can say I was wrong. Water flossers are truly life-changing -- and just about everyone can benefit from one.
Water flossers squirt water between your teeth at high speed to clear away any plaque. Once you've cleaned a row of teeth, you simply spit out the water and move on to the next. I cannot emphasize enough how much faster, easier and less gross this is than dental flossing. Most importantly, it's something I can stick to every day because it takes almost no mental effort for me.
The first time I water-flossed my teeth my gums bled -- they will do this if you don't floss often enough. But since then they've never bled again. I take that as evidence that water flossing has improved the health of my gums.
If you want to give a water flosser a try, we found a 40% off deal on a reviewer-loved Waterpik water flosser at Amazon. This purchase may well save you money at the dentist in the long run.
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser: $60 (40% off)
The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is attached to a water reservoir with a cable. It features 10 settings, a massage mode for gum stimulation and a built-in timer that pauses at 30 seconds and 1 minute in case you want to track your flossing time. The reservoir holds enough water for 90 seconds of use total. (Don't worry, that's a long time to be flossing.)
This water flosser comes with seven tips so multiple family members can use it. Waterpik claims this flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque and is up to 50% more effective than dental floss.
Score this bestselling water flosser for 40% off right now at Amazon, where it's on sale for $60 (reduced from $100). Rated 4.6 stars.
