CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Anthropologie

Did your apartment or house not come with a kitchen island? Then take matters into your own hands and order a kitchen island or kitchen cart online. There are plenty of great options available at Wayfair, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie. A kitchen island adds ever-precious storage space and sometimes even seating opportunities to your kitchen.

Top products in this article:

Grayson kitchen island, $1,299

Fern kitchen island, $3,498

Sheryl wide kitchen island, $500 (reduced from $600)

Kitchen carts are smaller, more portable and more affordable than kitchen islands. But kitchen islands often offer a seating opportunity and might look more proportionate in your space. The kitchen islands we've found don't need to be professionally installed -- they're more like freestanding furniture pieces -- a feature that can you money.

Read on to find the best kitchen islands and kitchen carts in 2022 at a variety of price points.

While you're at it, check out the best home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale too.

Nagata rolling kitchen cart

Wayfair

This rolling kitchen cart from Wayfair has locking wheels that are removable. Its top is made of solid oak. It comes in five colors and is currently on sale.

Nagata rolling kitchen cart (34.5'' x 32.5'' x 17.25''), $187 (reduced from $227)

Grayson kitchen island

Urban Outfitters

This beautiful green kitchen island from Urban Outfitters seats two (stools sold separately). This two-tone kitchen island has a rustic look and a butcherblock countertop. It has two storage shelves.

Grayson kitchen island (55" x 32" x 35"), $1,299

Fern kitchen island

Anthropologie

This stunning gray kitchen island has two drawers and tempered glass cabinets. Its top is made of polished Carrara marble and it has brass-finished hardware. Its ballooned feet add ample charm.

Fern kitchen island (36" x 55" x 35"), $3,498

Sheryl wide kitchen island

Wayfair

Check out the cool perforated design on this kitchen island. Its manufactured wood countertop is actually expandable. This kitchen island has two drawers, three exterior shelves, four wine bottle racks, two stemware racks and one towel bar.

Sheryl wide kitchen island (48.25" x 19.25" x 36"), $500 (reduced from $600)

Keating kitchen island

Anthropologie

Don't pass up this knotty oak wood island from Anthropologie. It has a marble top and gorgeous spiral woodworked legs capped with brass accents. This kitchen island has three drawers and two cabinets.

Keating kitchen island (36" x 55" x 25"), $3,298

Yaheetech kitchen island cart with wheels

Amazon

Pick up this affordable, wood kitchen island cart with a drawer and two shelves. It comes in white and espresso brown colors. It has wheels that lock and a towel bar.

Yaheetech kitchen island cart with wheels (20.08" x 39.96" x 36.42"), $111 after coupon (reduced from $200)

Kitchen island cart with wheels

Amazon

If you'd prefer a black kitchen island cart, pick up this one from Amazon. This wood kitchen island cart has two shelves and a drawer. Its wheels are lockable.

Kitchen island cart with wheels (40'' x 20'' x 37''), $120 (reduced from $130)

Related content from CBS Essentials