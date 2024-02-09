Worried about germs? Try these self-cleaning water bottles

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cleaning your water bottle is a pain and chore, but there's nothing grosser than a smelly contraption to drink from. Luckily, there are a couple of water bottles on the market that can clean themselves. That's right, these water bottles disinfect themselves to remove any nasty smells and bacteria while you use them.

Our own shopping experts found a handful of top-rated, self-cleaning water bottles that may be right for you. While these water bottles are more of a splurge, we think a clean and safe drink of water is worth it.

(Note: While the water bottles below can deactivate germs, they cannot remove forever chemicals and heavy metals like lead. For a more complete water filtration solution, check out the LifeStraw Go Series water bottle with built-in filtration.)

Larq Bottle PureVis

This water bottle can eliminate 99% of bio-contaminants such as E. coli from your water and bottle. Just press its cap and shake the bottle to clean. It works using UV-C light to deactivate bacteria, so there are no filters to replace. The disinfecting light works at a touch of a button, or once every 2 hours. It's rechargeable and will stay clean for up to 30 days.

This bottle is available in insulated (keeps water cold for up to 24 hours or hot for 12 hours) and non-insulated versions, plus two sizes. The non-insulated bottle is noticeably lighter.

Choose from five colors. You can personalize it with up to 10 characters.

The Larq Bottle PureVis has a one-year warranty and is rated 4.6 stars. It's priced at $99.

Philips Water GoZero UV self-cleaning smart water bottle

This self-cleaning bottle has a UV-C LED technology that eliminates 99.999% bacteria and 99.9% viruses from your water and removes any odors. The UV-C light activates when you tap the bottle cap, or automatically every two hours to keep your bottle clean.

Just charge the bottle via USB and it will stay clean for 30 days. Drinks in this bottle will stay hot for up to 12 hours or cold for up to 24 hours.

The bottle comes with a two-year warranty.

Amazon reviewers recommend this reusable water bottle for travel. "I mostly fill this bottle at airports and feel much safer drinking it after it's been through UV sterilization," says one reviewer. "It also saves me from buying and disposing of $3-4 plastic water bottles each time I fly."

Find this bottle in six colors. Prices vary by color on Amazon. The color shown is $50, reduced from $75.