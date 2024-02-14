Our favorite furniture deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Even if you don't have the budget of a president at your disposal, you can celebrate Presidents' Day by taking full advantage of the savings that Amazon is offering on home furniture. If you've been waiting to spruce up your house, know this: Presidents' Day is historically one of the best times of year to shop for sofas, rugs, accents and more.

Whichever room of your home could use a makeover, you'll find some great furniture on sale. And, as always, if you're an Amazon Prime member, delivery of your purchases are free.

Chita oversized modular sectional fabric sofa set: $1,300 ($200 off)

Transform the look of your living room with this L-shaped sectional couch and save $200 in the process. It's a three seat modular sofa that includes a storage ottoman. Choose from four solid colors -- linen, blue, grey or terracotta.

This sofa set features a clean and classic design with comfortable 34-inch wide seats. The sofa's frame is padded with high density foam and topped by loose cushions. Soft, reversible back cushions and arm pillows are padded with a soft blend of fiber. The non-reversible seat cushions have fiber-wrapped, high-resiliency foam, which is CertiPur-US certified.

Modway velvet accent swivel chair: $408 (10% off)

Available in midnight blue or gray, this accent swivel chair will fit nicely into a living room, guest room or bedroom. It measures 31.5 x 33 x 28 inches and offers stain-resistant performance velvet upholstery and a sturdy frame.

This barrel back lounge chair provides a comfortable seating experience with dense foam padding and soft upholstery. Its weight capacity is 900 pounds and it comes fully assembled.

nuLoom Rigo 8 'x 10' hand woven farmhouse jute area rug: $219 (39% off)

This lovely, hand woven area run will match almost any room's existing decor and add a touch of elegance. It's made from 100% jute and will make a great addition to a living room or dining room.

The off-white, 8' x 10' area rug is easy to maintain, but it's not water resistant. If you're looking to give a room a simple facelift, this elegant rug offers a quick and easy solution.

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of this rug by 39%, so you'll pay just $219.

Kate and Laurel Hutton wood frame wall mirror: $232 (11% off)

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the best decorated room of them all? Well, with this decorative wood frame wall mirror, the answer can be you. The circular mirror is 30-inches in diameter, although a 22-inch and 36-inch option is also available.

Choose between four frame finishes -- gray, natural, rustic brown or walnut brown. Within the frame, the mirror is 28.5 inches in diameter and the wooden frame is two inches deep with a .75 inch profile.

Right now, you can save 11% when you purchase the 30-inch version of the mirror from Amazon.

OKD TV stand for 75+ inch TV: $250 (save $80)

This mid-century modern designed entertainment center offers a perfect home for your 75-inch (or larger) television set. It features two natural rattan doors and storage shelves. The unit measures 66 x 15.7 x 25 inches and comes in your choice of three colors - oak, cherry or white.

During Amazon's Presidents' Day sale, you'll save $80 on this entertainment center when you order it right now for just $250.

It's made from premium engineered wood, which can withstand the challenge of long-term use. And thanks to its four angled wood legs, you get excellent support and the ability to vacuum underneath. The countertop can hold up to 150 pounds and can easily accommodate your tv and others items.