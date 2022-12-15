Adams County wants to tackle housing, mental health with special funding
Adams County wants to tackle some important issues like housing and mental health with funding from American Rescue Plan.
Colorado lawmakers will vote on a measure to create new treatment options for kids in crisis.
Colorado Congressman Jason Crow and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman toured a new mental health day treatment center for the Cherry Creek School District on Wednesday.
Each additional hour of screen time by preteens increased suicide risk by 9%.
Thomas Spickard, who's struggled with mental health issues for years, found success using virtual behavioral health sessions. UCHealth was the first to offer the online option and are now looking to expand.
Families in Colorado want help -- adults and their children are struggling with mental health but can't get support when they need it. And care providers point to one insurance company as a big source of delays.
A new study from the city's Department of Public Health and environment focused on the community shows they serve four in 10 people who sought behavioral health services in the past year but couldn't get help.
A Douglas County initiative focused on using collaboration to address mental health needs is getting an influx of cash.
According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, roughly 100,000 nurses left the field nationwide during the first year of the COVID pandemic, while there's been a 10% increase in demand for mental health nurses.
Clinical psychologist, Monica M. Fitzgerald, breaks down why social media remains a huge contributor to children dealing with mental health problems.
In February, Safe2Tell received 2,365 reports with the top categories being suicide threats and bullying.
Hospitals, schools and parents are sounding the alarm on the mental health crisis across America. There's a rise in anxiety, depression and even suicidal thoughts. One Colorado school district is making mental health a priority.
If adults "knew how much a lot of adolescents and teens were struggling, they would be absolutely shocked."
How to start a mental health conversation, develop a safety plan and find resources.
State Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet says it's past time to break down the negative stereotypes around behavioral health.
As few as three days off social media led to significant improvements in body image, the study showed.
Wisall Safi says she suspects that even though her peers sometimes seem be doing OK, some of them may be silently struggling.
Mental health is taking a toll on Colorado youth, especially when it comes to teen girls and for one Denver school, the concern is double.
The nonprofit serves roughly 30,000 people of all ages across three counties. The pandemic and mental health needs that came as a result are part of what prompted them to apply for a federal improvement grant.
Proponents of the bill say it will make it easier for people in need to access certain medicine, while critics say enough people can already write prescriptions and argue untrained people could wrongly prescribe or overprescribe certain medicines.
The Denver Police Department requires every one of its officers to take 40 hours of crisis intervention training.
Larimer County has started moving into the new $80 million expansion of their jail located near Fort Collins, and the staff within are boasting of the facility's ability to blend corrections with human decency.
A Colorado filmmaker is using his passion to destigmatize mental health and suicide in the ski industry.
Follow along as Britain's King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, are crowned at London's ancient Westminster Abbey.
Devin Booker scored 47 points, Kevin Durant added 39 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 121-114 on Friday night to cut Denver's lead to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series.
Colorado's fire chiefs say the measure will devastate local fire districts, many of which are already struggling.
Colorado State University has been selected by the United States Department of Agriculture to help local farmers improve their businesses.
NASA recently awarded $177 million to CSU's Department of Atmospheric Sciences to develop the INCUS program, a system of satellites that will give researchers a 3D view of evolving storms from space.
Letecia Stauch is charged with murdering her 11-year-old stepson Gannon, as well as child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence.
CBS News Colorado reporter Karen Morfitt takes a deep dive into why the Colorado Division of Insurance is pushing companies to speed up the process of mental healthcare access.
With tensions rising over the property tax bill, homeowners are finding ways to fight new assessments.
Residents a part of the Westwood neighborhood in Denver are reminding individuals of the true meaning of Cinco De Mayo with upcoming celebration.
Minturn Mayor Earle Bidez said in his time in the small mountain town, he's seen the Eagle River come up onto some of the lower properties. It's always the same timeframe, too.
The first six months of Deion Sanders' first offseason as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes have been eventful.
The veteran catcher recalls the harrowing day his young daughter fell into a pool.
California and New York attorneys general said they've subpoenaed the football league for documents on pay equity.
Colorado Avalanche blueliner Cale Makar has a chance to become the first back-to-back Norris Trophy winner since Nicklas Lidstrom.
The refunds are part of a $141 million settlement affecting more than 4 million consumers all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
500,000 "Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests" distributed to CVS and 16,000 distributed to Amazon should be thrown out.
Colorado lawmakers pushed a bill to the governor's desk that would allow politicians to block social media users from their private accounts just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would consider to what extent that's legal.
CBS News Colorado has teamed with Regis University for the Denver Mayoral Runoff Debate with candidates Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston.
The state Capitol is a powder keg as lawmakers clash over a controversial criminal justice bill in the final days of the legislative session.
Local political reporter Austin Goss was arrested and fired from his job after allegedly making a prank call to Dan Lederman, former chair of the state's GOP, in January.
One of Colorado's major nonprofit hospitals is the subject of a lawsuit for allegedly illegal tactics to collect medical debts from low-income patients.
Discount retail chain pulled bottles of the pain medication off shelves at an unspecified number of its stores.
According to the EPA, cancer risk in the community of Reserve is about 50 times the national average.
The virus ranked behind deaths from heart disease, cancer and drug overdoses in 2022.
The nation's job market remains strong despite efforts by the Fed to slow economic growth and quash inflation.
The latest report for the first quarter of 2023 shows that Colorado recorded 55,787 new entity filings, posting the largest quarter in the report's history
DPS alums who learned about managing money the hard way want up and comers to have an easier path.
Spring graduations are right around the corner and life after college can be full of challenges.
According to the National Education Association, Colorado ranks 49th out of 50 when it comes to lowest paid teachers.
Data from the National Association of Realtors shows millennials had been the top group of buyers since 2014. Until recently.