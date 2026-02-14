Couples flock to tie the knot at unique Colorado Valentine's Day events

Many couples looking to get hitched in Colorado on Valentine's Day headed to Georgetown and Loveland for special marriage events.

At the Loveland Ski Area, 125 couples took part in the Marry Me & Ski for Free celebration, a mass ceremony held in Forest Meadow. Couples enjoyed the sunny weather and fresh snow as they gathered above the Continental Divide. They rode the lift to the site of the group ceremony, then skied or snowboarded down after the celebration.

Casey Day

A reception at Loveland Basin offered music, wedding desserts and sparkling apple cider. Couples at the Honeymooner's Après Party also received swag bags with goodies provided by Coors and Coca-Cola.

In Northern Colorado, lovers, family and friends attended Loveland's Sweetheart Festival and "Lock Your Love" ceremony. The annual Valentine's Day wedding and vow renewal ceremony offers live music and romantic touches, including readings and keepsake moments.

Loveland heart sculpture with numerous Love Locks attached City of Loveland

Participants also enjoyed signature wedding cupcakes from B Sweet Cupcakes, gift bags and professional photos for their big day. The event offers a unique tradition, allowing couples to place a keepsake Love Lock on the city's famous LOVE or heart sculptures.

The city's downtown Sweetheart Festival celebrates all things love with food, music, art, fire demos, ice carving and more. Loveland officials say the festival is an extension of the city's 80-year history as the nation's "Sweetheart City."