Denver-based Good Eaters shares healthy food ideas for parents

A Denver-based food business is taking the stress of nutrition out of any parent's busy schedule.

Because if you're a parent, you may have run out of snack ideas or are a little burnt out packing those lunches every day. CBS Colorado's Lauren Whitney asked the queen of healthy snacks, Lydia Howerton from Good Eaters, to help out. She says, eating healthy doesn't have to be boring.

We all know kids love sweets, and getting them to eat their greens can be somewhat challenging. Howerton perfected a dessert recipe that's dairy-free, gluten-free, sweet, and checks the box for vegetables.

Healthy Kids Snacks- Zucchini Brownies

It's hard to find wholesome snacks for kids without processed ingredients, packed with protein, fiber, green vegetables and something they will beg you to eat.

Zucchini Brownies: after-school snacks, lunch box hero, after-dinner treat, breakfast

● Filling from healthy fat, protein (7 grams) and fiber (4 grams) per piece

● Gluten Free and Dairy Free, swap sunflower butter to make nut-free

● Ooey-gooey chocolatey delicious

Recipe: Easy One Bowl Mixing

Ingredients

● 1 cup creamy, unsweetened, unsalted almond butter or sunflower butter

● 1/3 cup pure Grade A maple syrup

● ¼ cup cocoa powder

● ¼ teaspoon fine-ground sea salt

● 1 teaspoon baking soda

● 1 large egg

● 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

● 1 ½ cups of shredded zucchini, about 2 small

● 1 cup DF semi-sweet chocolate chips

Mix it all, pour into a lined baking pan and bake at 350 for 40 minutes. Allow to cool and then cut into 12 squares.

Good Eaters-healthy meal delivery is for busy households, specializing in thoughtfully designed meals for families with kids. Organic, high-protein, nutrient-dense meals prepared without seed oils and nontoxic materials in the cooking process. Sustainable, reusable glass and compostable packaging. For more information, click here.