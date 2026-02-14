Xcel Energy tells Colorado customers to prepare for possible power shutoffs due to fire danger

Xcel Energy shared a notice on the company's X account on Saturday, warning customers to prepare beforehand for potential power shutoffs.

"Historically low snowpack, coupled with unseasonably warm and dry weather and very dry vegetation, could contribute to large, fast-spreading wildfires in Colorado over the coming weeks and months. We encourage you to take steps to prepare for potential wildfires and power outages now," the company said.

The National Weather Service in Boulder warned that the area will experience a "prolonged period of critical fire weather conditions" beginning Saturday and extending into the middle of next week.

"Conditions are expected to expand in coverage and intensify over time, with Tuesday likely bringing extreme fire weather conditions to the plains," said NWS Boulder. "The period starts Sunday with a Red Flag Warning in effect for the eastern plains from 11 AM to 5 PM. Relative humidity values are expected to drop as low as 11%, combined with gusty southwest winds up to 40 mph. These conditions will create a high risk for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks."

Xcel advised customers who use medical equipment that relies on electricity to sign up for the Safe for Colorado program. The program helps residents with qualifying medical conditions by offering extra communications, such as phone calls, emails and TTY, during planned and unplanned power outages.

Planned power outages occurred in Colorado in December and January due to high winds and fire risk. Colorado's mountain snowpack remains well behind the average, and the state needs an estimated 5 to 8 feet of high country snow just to break even. Dry conditions have some Colorado communities planning for potential evacuations as temperatures warm.

Denver Water reports that its reservoirs are below typical levels at this point in the season. Water monitors say residents should prepare for potential restrictions later this year.