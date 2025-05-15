Mental Health Action Day energizes communities in Denver committed to emotional health

It is Mental Health Action Day, a day where CBS colleagues around the country join together with MTV to champion all the ways people are taking action for mental health for themselves, their loved ones, and the community.

In Denver's La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood, young people with Youth on Record spent the day doing a "Mental Health First Aid" training.

Among the topics discussed was the "A-S-K" method: Acknowledge - Support - and Keep in Touch. Research has shown that social connection is the strongest protective factor to prevent depression. The American Psychiatric Association found that people with high social support have a 63% lower risk of depression, compared to those with low social support.

Thursday's training was aimed at empowering young people to support their peers and neighbors.

Moses Graytower embodies the mission of Youth on Record. The organization provides studio space where young people can play, perform and record music.

The aim is to help creatives find their voice and value.

Moses was quite young when he discovered his talent. He said, "If I could sing songs for people, I could probably make them feel good too. And I remember learning covers on youtube and singing them for my friends at recess every single day."

Now an integral part of this creative community, Moses says Youth on Record has made all the difference, "I never feel alone. You know, as an independent artist, it's really easy to feel like it's you versus everybody you know, you versus the institution, you versus the progress that you think you should be making. I come here, it's, there's people who have my back. You know, I have plenty of mentors who I owe truly my life to."

Moses took part in Mental Health Action Day. Youth on Record's Mental Health and Wellness Manager Gavrielle Reyes said, "How can we teach them some tools and tricks that'll allow for them to better care for themselves? How can we empower them with language so that they can be reliable narrators for their own experiences?"

Moses looks forward to having more tools to help others address emotions and challenges. He's grateful to Youth on Record - and calls it a big family that wants to see you win.

"They were there for me in really hard times, and they let me know everything was gonna be okay, that I'm on my path, and I'm doing it exactly the way that it's supposed to be done," added Moses.

CBS Colorado, together with our parent company Paramount and M-T-V, provided a grant to Youth on Record to make the day's activities possible. CBS Colorado's Karen Leigh spent the afternoon meeting participants and attending the concert culminating the Action Day.