Mecca Sports Bar in Denver under investigation for alleged prostitution

A Denver bar called Mecca Sports Bar has been under investigation for prostitution since 2024. It's coming to light now because the city's Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection requested a hearing for the bar about their liquor license and dance cabaret license. Both are in limbo.

"There's rules and regulations for a reason. Whether you're a liquor license business or anything else that's required to have a license in this city, we want to protect health, safety and welfare," said Eric Escudero, who works in the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection. "And if you're a business that is not going to comply with those laws, you put your business's existence at risk."

Mecca Sports Bar is located off West Mississippi Avenue and Federal Boulevard near Huston Lake Park and was formerly known as Club Dubai.

A report by the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection outlines Denver Police Department's investigation. In October 2024, DPD says it received an anonymous complaint claiming young girls were working at Mecca Sports Bar and offering male customers off-site bottle service. At the end of the night, the girls would allegedly be dropped back off at the bar and paid for the night by the bar manager.

Denver police conducted three undercover prostitution stings at the bar in August, September and November. In every operation, officers were offered sex for money and told about a scheme where the women would overcharge for alcohol and keep the extra cash.

It appears only one woman was arrested during those police operations.

Denver PD has acknowledged that the investigation exists and are looking into whether more arrests have been made.