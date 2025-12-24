Feeling overwhelmed this holiday? Colorado says help is just a call away

The holidays are often called the most wonderful time of the year, but for many, they can also be the most stressful. From financial strain to feelings of loneliness and grief, mental health struggles often spike this time of year.

"Holidays are certainly festive, joyous, happy, but can bring up a lot of other emotions," said Dr. Kelly Causey, deputy commissioner with Colorado's Behavioral Health Administration. "There can be a lot of stress this time of year. There's financial stress, maybe some family conflicts. You might be sad and grieving someone who isn't with us this year for the holidays."

Causey says those feelings are normal, even when the world seems full of cheer.

"What's misunderstood is that everybody feels lots of different emotions in the holidays, that it's okay, that it isn't perfect, that it's okay to feel sad, even when other people are happy," she said.

To help, Colorado has built a safety net of resources, including the state's 988 Mental Health Lifeline. The free, confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone can call or text 988 or use the live chat function.

"It is not going to be closed for the holidays," Causey said. "If you're struggling, if you're overwhelmed, 988 is there for you, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Doesn't matter what holiday it is. If it's just a typical Monday, it doesn't matter."

Last year, Coloradans turned to 988 for support with over 94,000 calls, plus thousands of texts and chats. That's a 15% increase from the year before.

And when you reach out, Causey says you'll connect with a real person.

"You will have somebody that answers that call and that chat and that text, and they can do it in lots of different languages," she explained.

Also, 988 isn't just for those in crisis.

"We can also call 988 and ask for help and see what we could do to help our friend or a family member who's feeling overwhelmed, too," Causey said.

During a season built around togetherness, Colorado wants to make sure everyone knows — you're not alone: