Denver deputy arrested, allegedly sold vape pen to inmate

The Denver police department arrested a deputy on Thursday who has been accused of official misconduct for allegedly selling a vape pen to an inmate.

According to the Denver County Sheriff's Department, Deputy Sheriff Aniel Martinez was taken into custody on Thursday morning in connection with an on-duty incident on Jan. 2. The department said he is facing charges of first-degree official misconduct and first-degree introducing contraband.

Denver County Sheriff's Department

Martinez has served as a deputy sheriff since 2024 and is assigned to the Downtown Detention Center.

According to the arrest affidavit, Martinez provided a vape pen to an inmate and arranged to charge him $60 through CashApp.

The DSD placed him on investigatory leave on Jan. 3. They said the Office of the Independent Monitor has been notified, and the Public Integrity Division has opened an investigation into the case.

