Inpatient mental health facility for people 13 to 20 proposed in Castle Rock south of Denver

On Monday night in Castle Rock, neighbors are meeting to share concerns and learn more about a proposed in-patient mental health facility for teens and young adults.

The building is at 864 Barranca Drive and was previously a senior living home. Sandstone Care Treatment Center says they've been overrun with calls for care in Douglas County, and that this would be the first residential program for this age group in Castle Rock. But across the street, neighbors have reservations.

"Being as close as we are to it, it kinda makes us nervous," said Rob Skinner, Metzler Ranch resident.

The facility is geared toward people ages 13 to 20.

Neighbors like Skinner worry safety concerns will move in with the facility.

"We don't necessarily know what risk might be involved, you know there could be kids with psychosis issues or maybe drug issues or things of that nature," said Skinner.

Sandstone Care says no one with psychosis, a violent history or active suicidal ideation will be treated there, but those with drug issues will. It's not a lockdown facility and clients can leave whenever they want.

"There just not quite enough resources to address our current needs," said Erin Harris, founder of mental health nonprofit Un/Do Mindset and a former teacher.

Harris says Douglas County needs more mental health services, especially for young people.

"Today, right now, you know these kids are being raised in the day of overexposure and a lot of us at home don't know how to necessarily help them process that stuff. And so a lot of these teens and young adults are left to figure it out on their own," said Harris.

Harris herself spent time in an inpatient facility after a shooting at the school she taught at.

"I sought out some post-trauma recovery help. And I just learned so many amazing incredible skills and tools, things that I wish somebody had taught me, like, 20 years ago," said Harris.

She says this kind of care can be life-saving for struggling teens.

"I have buried too many kids," said Harris.

Meanwhile, Skinner wants to protect kids in his neighborhood.

"Right across the street, there's the preschool. There's an elementary and middle school at the end of the street also," said Skinner.

After Monday, there will be one more neighborhood meeting, then the proposal will go to a public hearing before the Planning Commission and then the Town Council. If approved, Sandstone Care hopes to open by the end of the year.