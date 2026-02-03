Colorado school district says water supply for fighting fires in question after dispute with water district

Colorado parents are raising concerns after a dispute between their school district and its water provider put the school's future firefighting water supply in question.

"I never imagined we wouldn't have enough water to put out a fire," said Kelly Flenniken, a former school board member whose daughter attends Clear Creek Middle and High School.

Clear Creek High School CBS

The issue surfaced last June, when the Lookout Mountain Water District informed the Clear Creek School District that a planned pipeline upgrade would reduce the amount of water delivered to the school. Water district officials said the smaller-diameter pipe could limit water flow during an emergency.

Clear Creek School District Superintendent Wesley Paxton said early discussions with the water district included plans to build a dedicated water storage tank on school property that would support the school's fire suppression system.

"They asked me to meet with them about building a water storage facility here at the school site," Paxton said.

In September, the water district presented a plan to the school board that included the delivery of a water tank and a proposed tax increase that would help fund the project. Water district leaders said at that time that construction could begin as early as spring if the ballot measure passed.

"I felt good. I felt they were trying to take care of the school and make sure students and staff were safe," Paxton said.

By October, the water district notified the school district that it would no longer pay for the water storage tank.

Pipes inside Clear Creek High School CBS

Paxton said water district leaders cited voter concerns revealed through polling.

"They told us their constituents weren't comfortable voting for something that would provide storage for water at the school," Paxton said.

Water district leaders who were losing voter support discovered a decades-old agreement they say requires the school district to pay for new infrastructure on its own property. They argue that the ballot language allows, but does not require, the use of bond funds for the tank.

Paxton described the reversal as a "bait and switch."

Despite the disagreement, the water district is moving forward with the pipeline project, which leaders say is necessary to address water quality concerns across the system. At a required public meeting, district officials said the current system allows water to sit in the line far longer than recommended.

"Most water systems aim to have a water age of three days," one official said. "Seven is bad. We're closer to 20."

Water district leaders declined an on-camera interview but discussed the project during the public meeting.

CBS

Ahead of the meeting, the district emailed customers, encouraging them to attend and show support. Several residents who spoke at the meeting backed the district's decision.

"I have a hard time saying 'District, you're going to tax me to also pay for a customer's need for infrastructure when I have my own infrastructure that I need.' So I really appreciate the district doing what it can to get our mainline supported," one customer said during public comment.

Paxton and parents also attended the meeting, saying they were frustrated by how the situation unfolded and left them with little time to plan for what could cost millions of dollars in upgrades.

Paxton said the school district is now considering legal action to halt construction and force further negotiations.

"We're looking at an injunction to stop their work and bring everyone back to the table," he said.

For families like the Flenniken's, the dispute has created uncertainty.

"You can plan when you have notice and a solid partnership," Flenniken said. "We weren't afforded that."

If granted, an injunction would pause the pipeline project altogether, which could create additional funding issues. The water district plans to use approximately $1 million in federal grant funding for the project, and it must be spent within a specified timeframe.