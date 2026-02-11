Colorado adventure park files for bankruptcy 5 years after death of 6-year-old

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in western Colorado has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court records filed Monday in Delaware.

The filing comes months after a judge ordered the company to pay more than $116 million for its role in the 2021 death of 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos.

Wongel Estifanos is seen in an undated handout photo from her family. Bemni Mekonnen

Wongel died after falling from the Haunted Mine Drop ride in the fall of 2021 at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park, two ride operators, and the ride's manufacturer.

A state investigation found the accident resulted from multiple operator errors, including failing to ensure the child was properly restrained. One operator did not prepare the seat belts before allowing Wongel and other passengers to sit down. She was seated on top of still-locked seat belts in a previously unoccupied seat.

The lawsuit also alleged that multiple customers had previously notified the park about operators not properly securing passengers and that Glenwood Caverns failed to turn over all customer complaints about the ride.

A 2021 CBS file photo shows a sign at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park after 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos died on the park's Haunted Mine Drop. CBS

In its bankruptcy filing, the park said it is one of the largest employers in the area, employing about 250 full- and part-time workers during peak summer months.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A response from the family's attorney was also pending.