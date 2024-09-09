Colorado construction industry elevates mental health for worker safety

Tuesday is World Suicide Prevention Day and Colorado's construction industry is zeroing in on awareness and prevention.

The construction industry sees nearly double the rate of deaths by suicide for all other workforces combined and four times more than the general population.

On a beautiful September day, the pressure is on at a worksite for Pinkard Construction just west of downtown Denver.

Crews are facing a tight timeline to build up a new affordable housing complex.

"It's very difficult to get construction workers to open up," said Pinkard Construction Field Safety Manager Dave Ruddy. "We are in the west, and the old cowboy, cowboy up mentality is alive and well in the construction industry here in Colorado."

For all the emphasis in the industry on worksite safety, it was this data that stunned Ruddy: the Centers for Disease Control reports the suicide rate for men in construction is five times greater than the rate of all other work-related fatalities in the industry.

"Which we saw as, 'Wow! That's incredible.' I mean, I'm the safety guy," Ruddy emphasized. "I look at OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) stuff. Mental health was not even on my radar five years ago."

In public and in private places on job sites, Pinkard and other members of the Association of General Contractors are emphasizing the importance of mental health, and offering resources.

"During our new hire safety orientation, we talk about how you can feel comfortable enough either going to meet the safety person or HR department and having a conversation one-on-one, no questions asked," said Ruddy.

Superintendents are also trained on what not to do when someone says they're struggling, Ruddy said, "We're not

going to tell them to cowboy up and get to work. We're going to let them have that time out, that moment."

During a recent "time out" with a trade partner, Ruddy stepped in to help the partner get through a tough day.

"He was like, 'you really came?' like, "Yes, you matter. It's family first. Safety, always, mental health falls right into that.' And so I spent probably five hours with the guy," added Ruddy.

He wants to see emotional health remain a priority in his industry.

"We just want to reduce the stigma," said Ruddy. "That's the big thing. It's just, 'I'm a strong guy. I can make it on my own,' Really? because sometimes we all need a little coaching. A little love."

Here is a link to resources provided by the University of Colorado Johnson Depression Center.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can call 988, the Crisis Lifeline.