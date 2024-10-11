Lakewood looking to expand co-responder teams to handle crisis situations in Colorado

Push is on in Lakewood, Colorado, to get more co-responders on the streets

In Lakewood, there is a push to get more co-responders on the streets. They are trained mental health professionals who go with police officers to calls offering their expertise when someone in Colorado is in crisis.

"Sometimes our patrol agents will call and ask for us," said Susie Newby, one of two co-responders dedicated to the Lakewood Police Department.

And every response is different.

"With juveniles, Ben has a lot of experience working with them so we prefer him to go on those calls. Susie is really good at de-escalating," her partner, a Lakewood agent, said.

But for both, the goal is always the same.

"How can we best help this person? What is the best way to go about this," the agent said.

After years of working side-by-side, the agents have come to rely on the help of those of trained co-responders.

"I am not a police officer. A lot of the time I have to say that with our clients," Newby said. "I am a licensed clinical social worker I have always had a passion for just crisis work."

Newby says their job starts on the front lines, using that clinical background to help de-escalate crisis situations, but it doesn't end there.

"We have dedicated agents that can go out with us and do follow-ups with our short-term clients. Anything from a juvenile who needed art supplies to 'Hey are you taking meds? Are you able to get to your appointment?' We are like that conduit in between," she said.

Law enforcement agencies across Colorado are now utilizing similar programs. In Denver it's the STAR team or CCHAT in Clear Creek County.

Much like officers, they are now connecting co-responders across jurisdictions the Colorado Co-responder Alliance.

"There's lots of clients that travel statewide, so if we are able to communicate and give that client better service then why not," Newby said.

With the success that Lakewood has seen, they are now looking to expand their reach and their impact.

"If you're part of a community, be a part of that community. And this is a job where I just get to do and be a part of that," Newby said.

Currently Lakewood partners with Jefferson Center for Mental Health for additional support with co-responders and case managers.