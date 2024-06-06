Watch Live: Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann charged in 2 more killings on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann is now charged with killing two more women on Long Island, prosecutors say.

Heuermann was indicted Thursday on murder charges in the deaths of Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla, who was not previously linked to the Gilgo case.

Taylor's partial remains were discovered in 2003 in the Manorville Pine Barrens, where the partial remains of Valerie Mack had also been found three years earlier. Additional remains of Taylor and Mack, who both worked as escorts, were later found near Gilgo Beach.

Costilla's body was discovered in 1993 in a wooded area of North Sea, a hamlet in Southampton. Prosecutors previously linked her death to Manorville carpenter John Bittrolff, who was later convicted of killing two other women.

Investigators say DNA from hair found near Taylor and Costilla's remains connect Heuermann to the crimes.

Prosecutors believe Taylor was killed sometime between July 21 and July 26 in 2003, and Costilla was killed between Nov. 19 and 20 in 1993. North Sea is about 25 miles east of Manorville on the South Fork of Long Island.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is sharing more details about the new charges. Watch streaming live on CBS News New York in the player above.

Gilgo Beach indictment reveals disturbing "blueprint"

According to the new indictment, an analysis of Heuermann's seized devices revealed a "significant collection of violent, bondage and torture pornography, currently dating back to 1994."

"It is alleged that the pornographic images that were accessed by Heuermann are consistent with the crime scenes of both Sandra Costilla and Jessica Taylor," Tierney said.

The indictment also includes a photo of a document, which investigators say Heuermann used as a "blueprint" to plan out his crimes.

"The Task Force believes that this is a planning document and it was utilized by Heuermann to methodically blueprint and plan out his kills with excruciating detail," said Tierney. "We allege that this document convinces the defendant's intent in committing the charged crimes, that his intent was, specifically, to locate these victims, to hunt them down and to bring them under his control and to kill them."

The document has four columns, labeled "problems," "supplies," "DS" and "TRG." The "problems" include things like "DNA," "tire marks," and "blood stains," while the supplies list things like "booties," "lie/acid," and a "police [scanner]." Investigators believe "DS" stood for "dump site" and "TRG" were his targets.

The document also includes a section with the headings "pre-prep," "prep," and "post event," which investigators say outline steps like a vehicle inspection and weather report, to setting up a staging area, then disposing of the evidence. Additional sections include "recon reports" with things like the placement of security cameras around the area, as well as "body prep" with steps for dismembering a body, including "pack for transport." There is also a "things to remember" section with references to a "next time."

The document also contains references to "Mind Hunter," a 1996 book about the criminal profiling of serial killers, and investigators found other books by the same author at Heuermann's home.

Investigators first searched the Massapequa Park home in the days after his July 2023 arrest. They were seen digging in the backyard and seized nearly 300 guns, as well as hundreds of electronic devices, which they say Heuermann used to contact and research sex workers. Law enforcement returned to continue the search as recently as last month.

Rex Heuermann charged in Gilgo Beach murders

Heuermann was arrested on July 14, 2023 and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. New charges were filed in January connected to the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The four women's remains were found in shallow graves near Gilgo Beach in 2010. All four were sex workers who went missing between 2007 and 2010.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence and burner phones tied Heuermann to the murders. He pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail for nearly a year.

According to the new indictment, investigators believe Heuermann's wife and children were out of the state at the time of the five more recent killings, leaving him with "unfettered" time to carry out his crimes. Investigators say he also had a the house to himself when Costilla was killed.

The remains of 11 people were found near Gilgo Beach between 1996 and 2011.