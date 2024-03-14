Rex Heuermann's estranged wife doesn't think he's capable of being Gilgo Beach serial killer, neighbors say

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, said through her attorney she wants to give her husband the benefit of the doubt.

Mail was delivered to the Heuermann home in Massapequa Park on Thursday, but there was no response from inside.

Neighbors were curious after hearing Ellerup declared Heuermann is not capable of the crimes.

"She said to me that she didn't think he did this," said Etienne DeVilliers, a retired FDNY member who lived next door to the Heuermanns for 28 years. "That house is a mess and he was spending a fortune on hookers. I told her to her face and she said no he wouldn't. I said yes he was. He was spending a fortune on call girls and wouldn't drop a dime on that house."

Ellerup, in her statement, said, "I will listen to all of the evidence and withhold judgement until the end of trial. I have given Rex the benefit of the doubt as we all deserve."

"She also emphatically wanted me to express sympathy for the victims," said Robert Macedonio, Ellerup's attorney.

Macedonio acknowledged she served Heuermann with divorce papers inside the jail.

"You can go forward with a divorce and still not believe that your spouse of 27 years is capable of being a serial killer," said Macedonio.

Despite Ellerup's claims she visits her husband weekly, the sheriff said it's been seven times since his arrest in July 2023.

State of the art nuclear technology is being used to link Heuermann to the crime, which includes DNA from their daughter's energy drink that was discarded while leaving the Long Island Rail Road and hairs from Ellerup.

"I would love to see her as a witness for the defense, but that's up to them. Ultimately it would be helpful to the prosecution's case. We have nuclear DNA that was recovered from three out of the four victims. That nuclear DNA is consistent with the profile of the defendant, his daughter and his wife," said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due back in court in April. Our attempts to reach his defense attorney were unsuccessful.

Prosecutors reiterated they believe Ellerup and her daughter had nothing to do with the killings.