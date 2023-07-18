Gilgo Beach Murders: Despite Rex Heuermann arrest, "no end in sight" for the investigation

Despite arrest, "no end in sight" in Gilgo Beach murders investigation

Despite arrest, "no end in sight" in Gilgo Beach murders investigation

Despite arrest, "no end in sight" in Gilgo Beach murders investigation

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- Investigators surrounded Rex Heuermann's Massapequa Park home and continue to confiscate evidence from it, and at two storage rental units nearby.

Teams from the crime lab and CSI say there's no end in sight in their investigation.

Link: Complete coverage of the Gilgo Beach murders

And as for the suspect?

"He's not on a hunger strike or anything like that," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said. "He is under suicide watch, which is common for individuals coming in under some sort of notoriety."

While being booked for three murders and notified he was the prime suspect in a fourth Gilgo murder, Heuermann reportedly wondered about notoriety, asking if his arrest was "making news."

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Read court documents describing the charges against Heuermann

"He has had no visitors as of yet," Toulon said.

Toulon personally inspected Heuermann in his solo jail cell.

"He is secure, in a secure area. We have made special provisions," Toulon said.

They didn't speak. Heuermann was sleeping on his side, with his back to the wall.

His attorney reiterated, there is nothing about Rex Heuermann that would suggest he is involved in the Gilgo case, that he is a loving husband to his wife of more than 25 years and a dedicated father to his daughter and stepson.

His wife and kids shopped for groceries, sometimes with food stamps, store clerks told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.

"She's been very quiet, and goes about her business," one clerk said. "This is a family business, so we know everybody."

A worker at a Whole Foods reported Heuermann for pocketing clementines from a bowl intended for children.

As the Grand Jury continues to hear evidence, CBS News has confirmed the FBI recovered a vehicle from a South Carolina property that matches Heuermann's SUV linked to the case.

The sheriff revealed that two sex workers serving time at the jail had audio recordings Heuermann contacting them. They never answered his calls.