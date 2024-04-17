Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann due in court on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is back in court Wednesday on Long Island.

Heuermann is scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. at Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead.

He was arrested last year and charged with murdering four women whose bodies were found buried close to each other in 2010 along Ocean Parkway. The women, all sex workers, had gone missing between 2007 and 2010.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty, and his estranged wife recently said in a statement that she "has given Rex the benefit of the doubt as we all deserve."

Heuermann's alleged crimes

More than a decade after the women disappeared, Heuermann was arrested last July and charged as the elusive Gilgo Beach serial killer. Prosecutors said his DNA from discarded pizza and burner phone evidence tied him to Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

Additional charges were filed earlier this year in the death of his fourth alleged victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes. The petite 25-year-old from Norwich, Connecticut was a mother of two. She was working as a Craigslist escort in Manhattan when she disappeared in July 2007. Her remains were found three years later near the other women's bodies.

Court documents claim Heuermann used burner phones to reach out to sex workers as recently as last year. They say the hundreds of electronic devices seized from his Massapequa Park home included Google searches for the Gilgo victims and software that would wipe or erase data.