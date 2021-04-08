The move comes three weeks after the arena also dropped its mask requirement​, although guests are still encouraged to wear masks.

His funeral is Wednesday morning at Apostolic Church of God at 63rd and Dorchester.

Four-day tickets go on sale at noon.

The families said the assaults happened eight months apart and CPS did nothing to stop it. All of the children involved are in the district's special education program.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said crime in the city appears to be improving compared to this month last year.

Thursday's gas giveaway will start at 7 a.m. at 50 gas stations in Chicago and the suburbs.

Another wave of rain is on the way for the Tuesday afternoon rush; followed by steady temperatures with showers through the night.

Right now, the state of Illinois is considered low risk. The CDC's website lets people look for counties to look at the current risk level.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that the city has shortlisted three bids for a casino within the Chicago city limits.

The Chicago Fire Department said the building would be a "total loss" and would have to be demolished.

Is your job search wearing you down?

Through this job crisis CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.

CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.

CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by working with a career coach every week to give you advice on looking for and landing a job during the pandemic.

Through this employment crisis, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and talking with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.

CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by working with a career coach every week to help you look for and land a job.

This week we are focusing on getting on a recruiter's radar and how to find the right recruiter for you.

You know when you're in a job interview and it's your time to ask the questions at the end? What's the best thing to ask?

CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.

CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by working with a career coach every week to bring you advice on looking for and landing a job during the pandemic.

This week our career coach is sharing strategies for managing stress during your job search.

This week, our career coach is sharing strategies for developing a system to stay organized during your job search.

This week our career coach is sharing strategies for negotiating.

CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job during the pandemic.

Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert and CBS 2 career coach, will be holding a free live Masterclass next week.

CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.

CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice for your job search.

What type of resume works best for you and your work experience?

As CBS 2 continues Working For Chicago, our career coach is helping sort it out.

This morning, the CBS 2 Career Coach is sharing what to look out for to avoid a scam.

This week our career coach is sharing how to prevent possible age discrimination against older job seekers.

This week, our career coach wants to help you draw attention to your resume.

This week as CBS 2 continues Working For Chicago, our career coach is helping with the hunt for flexible work.

As CBS 2 continues Working for Chicago, we're working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On