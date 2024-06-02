2 teens charged in armed robbery on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were charged in connection to an armed robbery on the city's Far South Side.

The boys, 15 and 16, were arrested by Chicago police officers on Saturday just before 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 103rd Place in the Roseland neighborhood. Both were charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

Police said the two were identified as the offenders who took belongings from two men, 29 and 30, at gunpoint in the 10100 block of South Wentworth Avenue just 20 minutes earlier.

The teens were placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.