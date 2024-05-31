Watch CBS News
Man shot multiple times, killed on residential block on Chicago's South Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed Friday evening in a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

At 7:04 p.m., the man was near the sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Loomis Street when two armed men came up and shot him, police said.

The victim was struck multiple times in the body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, police used crime scene tape to cordon off the stretch of the tree- and bungalow-lined residential block of Loomis Street where the shooting happened.

More than a dozen shell casing markers were visible in the street, and over a dozen more on the sidewalk nearby.

No one was in custody late Friday. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 10:11 PM CDT

