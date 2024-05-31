Jack Crowder strikes out 5 as Illinois men's baseball beats Indiana State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (CBS) -- Starting pitcher Jack Crowder threw eight innings and struck out five Friday night, as the No. 3 Illinois men's baseball team took on No. 2-seeded Indiana State in the Lexington Regional.

The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning, when Drake Westcott brought home two runners with a single for the Illini.

The Sycamores got on the board in the fourth, but not after.

In the eighth, Brody Harding had an RBI single to score Westcott – and the Illini added one more in the ninth.

The Illini won 4-1, and will face No. 1 seed Kentucky Saturday.