Chicago Bears excited to star on Hard Knocks and for Caleb Williams' improvement

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday was the last day of organized team activities for the Chicago Bears before mandatory mini camp.

The Bears wrapped up their second week of OTA practices the day after it was announced they'd be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks documentary show for the first time in franchise history.

"I think it's going to be exciting just to get guys out there competing," said linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. "It shows that we've got something brewing here. Everybody wants to see what's going on."

Head coach Matt Eberflus and running back D'Andre Swift both have experienced being with a team on Hard Knocks. Swift took issue with how his relationship with one of his coaches was portrayed, but still called it a "cool" experience.

"For me personally, I don't really worry about the cameras too much," Swift said. "I got a job to do here everyday."

Eberflus seemed to welcome the idea.

"I believe that NFL Films and HBO do an outstanding job of getting the message out of the team, and we're going to be a part of that message," Eberflus said. "We're going to maintain our focus on our business and that's to get ready for the season, but we have a really good plan in place for that."

Williams making progress

Eberflus also agreed that quarterback Caleb Williams should be well-suited for the spotlight of Hard Knocks with how comfortable he is in his own skin. Williams also looked like he was getting more comfortable in Shane Waldron's offense. His coach pointed out Williams was really good in the team's seven-on-seven drills. This came after he had a rough start against the defense last week.

"He's competitive, you know what I mean?" Edmunds said. "As a rookie, he's doing some things that is good to see, and I think that's the thing that gets me most excited, and I think that gets our team most excited."

Veterans like defensive end Montez Sweat and receiver Keenan Allen were not at practice for OTAs, which are optional workouts, but Williams had an extra pair of hands to throw to. Rookie receiver Rome Odunze was practicing after missing last week with a hamstring injury.