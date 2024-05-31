Watch CBS News
Southwest Side Chicago shooting leaves 2 men wounded

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and wounded Friday afternoon in the Southwest Side's Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

At 4:02 p.m., the men— ages 29 and 36—were approached by several other men inside a vehicle in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

The men in the vehicle pulled out guns and shot both victims, police said.

The 29-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while the 36-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Crime scene tape was set up in front of Premium Food & Liquor at 63rd Street and Artesian Avenue following the shooting.

No one was in custody late Friday. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 9:57 PM CDT

