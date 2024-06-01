Students protest, walk out of University of Chicago commencement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students protested and walked out of commencement at the University of Chicago. This comes as the University withholds degrees from four students after they participated in a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. The university confirms one person was arrested.

On May 7, the pro-Palestinian encampment was dismantled by university police in the early morning hours. This came after the university expressed safety concerns. That led to tense encounters between the protesters and the police and the university.

Tempers continue to flare as four students who participated in the encampment were not granted their degrees.

Pro-Palestinian protesters Saturday tried to access closed streets on campus as the university graduation ceremony was taking place.

The university says a small number of protesters acted violently, and one who was not affiliated with the university was arrested. They are pursuing battery charges.

The ceremony was disrupted at some points as students walked out. Some held signs, waved Palestinian flags, and wore Palestinian scarves.

Those four students' degrees are being withheld due to a disciplinary process where a policy and conduct investigation continues. CBS 2 spoke with one of the four, who says they were notified by email that their degrees were being withheld pending a disciplinary process related to complaints about the encampment.

"They're claiming I may have been involved in the encampment, that I may have been disruptive," said Youssef Hasweh. "Yet there's nothing substantial that they've shown us. They haven't shown us any of the complaints. They haven't told us the exact statute that we've discussed all they've really told us is you are not getting your diploma, but you can walk at graduation. That's the only communication we've had."

The four students are still calling for the university to disclose and divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Thousands of university students and faculty members have signed a petition calling on the university to grant the degrees.