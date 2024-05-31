Private security patrols come to Chicago's Fulton Market District

Private security comes to Chicago's Fulton Market; some neighbors want more police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Anyone who has had a night out in the Fulton Market or West Loop areas recently may have noticed private security patrolling the streets.

Neighborhood groups have been pushing for such a measure—but they say they did not hire the private security.

The Fulton Market District stays busy day and night. Longtime resident Rick White can see a lot from his balcony off Randolph Street.

"Look around - the restaurants, the activity, the vibe," said White. "It's a beautiful place."

Yet recently, White noticed something else mixed in the neighborhood.

"You know, I was just standing out here doing something. I saw the car—and it had its green lights on the top," White said. "I said, that's interesting> I thought it was city service or something."

But upon a closer look, he and others in Fulton Market discovered this was the private security firm patrolling.

"My first thought was—good, you know, we would like to have more police down here on a routine basis," said White. "I just don't think Chicago has enough police to do that in every neighborhood."

CBS 2 is told a new developer is paying for the security to patrol in the West Loop.

"You have to wonder - what are they doing, and what are they allowed to do?" said White.

Roger Romanelli, executive director of the Fulton Market Association, said he understands there are a lot of limits on the guards' role and powers.

"These private security guards, to my understanding, they can't carry weapons in the public way—and they're not authorized to arrest people or detain people," he said.

That leaves Romanelli to question why now, and why not get additional Chicago Police resources instead?

"But we still need to answer the fundamental question, which is, how are people's taxes being used now to make our city safe?" said Romanelli. "And to be honest, we can't get an answer."

Romanelli said the Fulton Market District brings in millions of dollars in tax revenue—and he wants some of the market's Tax Increment Financing District, or TIF, dollars used to install Chicago Police cameras.

"So, you know, we have to get back to the basics of how we prevent crime, and this private security certainly is something that could be helpful," Romanelli said. "But really addressing the fundamental issues—that's what we have to do."

"This not a high-crime neighborhood. Obviously, they need to go where the crime is," added White, "but still, things happen here—and I'd feel better if it was a private security company working with the police."