Neil Young concert at Chicago's Northerly Island called off on short notice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Neil Young & Crazy Horse concert planned for Northerly Island Thursday evening was called off with hours before it was set to start.

The Huntington Bank Pavilion said on social media at 4:56 p.m. that the concert had been postponed – but did not specify a new date. The concert had been scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

"Hold on to your tickets and stay tuned for more information," the Huntington Bank Pavilion said on social media.

It was not specified whether Young or someone else involved in the concert was ill, and or what the ill person was suffering from.

Young is in the midst of his Love Earth Tour with Crazy Horse – composed of Nils Lofrgen, Billy Talbot, and Ralph Molina. Young has worked with Crazy Horse off and on since 1968.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 04: (L-R) Micah Nelson, Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina, and Neil Young of Crazy Horse perform onstage during the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 04, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

They last toured together a decade ago, and on their current tour have vowed to "treat the fans with a garage-band style of rock music that will surely make them feel like it is going back in time."

Neil Young & Crazy Horse recently released a new live album, "Fu##in' Up," which was described by Pop Matters as a "track-by-track homage to 'Ragged Glory' (1990), the blistering sixth album" by Young and the group.

The album was reportedly recorded at a private show at the Rivoli in Toronto this past November, according to Pop Matters.