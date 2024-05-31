4 Chicago men charged in shooting that killed man in Milwaukee after SUV thefts

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- Four men from Chicago stood charged Friday with a shooting that left a man dead near a Taco Bell in Milwaukee.

Stanley Smith Jr., 41, was shot and killed around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, May 5, outside the Taco Bell at 5630 W. North Ave. in Milwaukee's Uptown neighborhood.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's office said prosecutors said defendants Lamont Stanton, 19; Correnthis Neal, 18; Tramaine Walton, 17; and Jovani Velazquez, 30, are part of an organized auto theft crew in Chicago – and had come to Milwaukee to steal high-end sport-utility vehicles.

According to a criminal complaint as reported by CBS 58 Milwaukee, Smith was at Scene 1 Restaurant & Lounge, located on Milwaukee's North Avenue a block from the scene of the shooting. An announcement was made at the restaurant warning patrons that people were breaking into cars in the parking lot, CBS 58 reported.

Prosecutors said Smith intervened to try to prevent his vehicle from being stolen, and was seen fighting with masked men near his black sport-utility vehicle when he was shot and killed, CBS 58 reported.

He was shot four times – including twice in the head – and died a few days later, prosecutors told the station.

Stanton, Neal, and Walton, were all arrested on Tuesday of last week after a police chase in downtown Milwaukee, CBS 58 reported. Velazquez was arrested a few days afterward as police tracked his phone, the station reported.

All the defendants face multiple charges. Stanton is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, CBS 58 reported. All four are also charged with attempted armed carjacking, the station reported.