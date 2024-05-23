Sam & Gertie's, Chicago's and world's first vegan Jewish deli, to close

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Uptown's own – and the world's first vegan Jewish deli – is closing after nearly five years.

Sam and Gertie's, 1309 W. Wilson Ave., will be open one last weekend before shutting down.

The owner, Andy Kalish, says he doesn't have the energy to keep it going.

Kalish plans to open a new breakfast spot next door - and wants to narrow his focus.

In the meantime, staff on Thursday were prepping food for Memorial Day weekend. They were wrapping up recipes in their production kitchen on Thursday morning.

Sam and Gertie's was named after Kalish's grandparents – Sam Stuart and Gertrude Brandt – and was inspired by his parents, both of whom he recently lost.

"This was a moment in time and something really special that I got to share with my mother, honor my family," said Kalish, "and you know, it just ran its course."

While Sam and Gertie's is closing, Kalish hopes to open a new breakfast spot in a couple of weeks. The new spot will carry over some of their vegan favorites from Sam and Gertie's.

Why a vegan deli?

Kalish explains on the restaurant's website: "As a child learning about the Torah, it was clear to me that caring for animals and the earth was central to Judaism. I choose to believe that if the Torah were written now, it would want us to be vegan, or close to it, and treat our animals, lands, skies, and waters as what is holy."

Sam & Gertie's will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday before closing its doors.