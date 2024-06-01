4 hospitalized after fight leads to shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side

4 hospitalized after fight leads to shooting on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hospitalized after an argument led to shots fired on the Northwest Side Friday night.

The incident happened just before 11:30 in the 4700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim, a 43-year-old man, was in front of his home when an argument ensued with three known men who began attacking him. The victim, a concealed carry license holder, pulled out a handgun and shot all three men. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

All four men were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

The victim suffered blunt-force trauma to the head and body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 29-year-old man was shot five times in the torso and was also taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest, and a 55-year-old man was shot in the neck. Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Andres Salgado, a relative of the victim, described him and his family as respectable.

"He's a hard-working man. He's always with his kids. Taking them to baseball, baseball practice, everything you know, like his wife is a teacher. Very respectful family," he said.

Salgado says that recently, the people inside the home next to the victim's home have had problems.

As of Saturday, there was no word of any charges. Area 5 detectives were investigating.